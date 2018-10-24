Canada
Single-vehicle crash in Musquodoboit Harbour leaves 1 dead

Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire were called to the scene of a single vehicle motor vehicle accident near 7704 Highway 7 in Musquodoboit Harbour Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision near the Twin Oaks Hospital in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S, Wednesday morning.

RCMP say a woman, who was disoriented and had a cut to her face, walked into the Twin Oaks Hospital at 2:21 a.m.

Hospital staff were unable to get more information from her about what had happened, so they called RCMP.

Police determined the woman had been a passenger in a collision near the hospital on Highway 7.

According to RCMP, the vehicle had crossed the road into the oncoming lane and struck a pole.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Head of Jeddore, N.S., died at the scene.

The woman was transferred to hospital in Dartmouth for further treatment.

Police expect a portion of the highway will be closed until 10 a.m. as they investigate. Traffic is being routed through a nearby parking lot so that vehicles can pass safely.

RCMP are reminding drivers to use caution when approaching the area and to expect delays.

