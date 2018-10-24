Randy Bachman to rock True North Square before Wednesday’s Jets’ game

A few lucky Winnipeg Jets fans won’t just be watching an NHL game Wednesday night, they’ll also be able to check out a special performance by a rock legend.

The NHL announced Tuesday, rocker Randy Bachman will be performing in True North Square before the puck drops in the game between the Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“A limited number of exclusive passes were distributed to Jets fans, rewards members and corporate partners,” the NHL said in a media release.

The televised concert will also see performances by Doc Walker and Terra Lightfoot.

The concert will mark the inaugural event for True North Square’s public plaza.

The pre-game performance will take place on the Honda Stage outside Bell MTS Place at 5 p.m.