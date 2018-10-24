Bill Kelly: Where were Hamilton’s voters?

Another municipal election has come and gone with significant issues to be decided, yet only about 40 per cent of eligible voters took the time to cast a ballot.

How pathetic is that?

That means that 60 per cent of those eligible to vote didn’t bother to exercise their constitutional right to decide who would govern our community, and frankly, I can’t understand why they stayed home.

Maybe you don’t care about the Light Rail Transit plan, even though it could have a significant effect on property taxes and how we navigate through our city.

But local elections are also about growing our local economy, about snow clearing in the winter, about garbage collection, about policing and about escalating property taxes, and those issues impact each and every one of us in the Hamilton community.

The decisions made by local government have the most impact on our everyday lives, yet 60 per cent of us who had the opportunity to weigh in on who will make those important policy decisions chose not to vote.

It’s not as if people aren’t engaged on issues, from bike lanes to transit service, from the stadium issue to LRT; issues like those dominate the conversations on social media, and for that matter, in coffee shops around town. We love to blame city council for our problems.

But things aren’t going to get any better until we cure this epidemic of voter apathy that plagues our city.

