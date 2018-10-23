Calgary police ‘urgently’ looking to find man wanted on outstanding warrants

Calgary police issued an urgent plea Tuesday night to find a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Dustin Watetch, 29, has 12 outstanding warrants for weapons-related offences, police said, and is under a Canada-wide driving ban.

Watetch is described as being about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has slicked-back hair and a goatee.

Police said he has tattoos of the word “Boy,” with a crown underneath on his forearm and another on his right hand — between his index finger and thumb — of “MDJ,” and a third on his right wrist that reads “08-27-11.”

Investigators believe he may be driving in a red, 2006 Dodge Caravan with Saskatchewan plates 622KBY.

Police said in a release they could not speak to why they were looking for urgent help in finding him or provide any other details on the case.

Anyone with information about Watetch’s whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.