Doug Ford government cancels funding for post-secondary campus expansions in Brampton, Milton, Markham

The Doug Ford government has announced it will cancel funding for planned university and college campus expansions in Brampton, Milton and Markham, citing a large multi-billion-dollar provincial budget deficit.

“Through our government’s independent commission of inquiry, we now know that Ontario faces a $15 billion deficit, about two and half times the estimate provided by the previous administration,” a written statement from Training, Colleges and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton read Tuesday evening.

“As a result, the Ministry is no longer in the position to fund the following projects given the province’s new fiscal restraints.”

York University, in partnership with Seneca College, was set to open a campus in Markham. In Milton, Wilfred Laurier University in partnership with Conestoga College was set to establish a campus in Milton. Lastly, Ryerson University in partnership with Sheridan College was set to open a campus in Brampton.

Fullerton said the decision will “help make government more effective and efficient.”

More to come.