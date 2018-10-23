West End police chase sends two to hospital

A police chase Monday resulted in a series of traffic-related charges as well as two people taken to Winnipeg hospital.

A 2014 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen from Osborne Street earlier in the day was spotted by police in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue around 8:40 Monday morning. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated quickly, crashed into the front push-bar of a police cruiser, then took off at high speed.

Police pursued the stolen Civic, which reached speeds above 100 km/h while driving into oncoming traffic on Century Street.

The vehicle eventually smashed into a taxi at Berry Street and Ellice Avenue, causing extensive damage. The driver of the taxi, as well as a passenger, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle after a short foot chase in the aftermath of the crash.

David Dempsey-Delaney, 23, faces charges of fleeing police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, assaulting police with a weapon, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was detained in custody.

Police Cst. Rob Carver said, based on the speed the suspect was travelling, the result of the chase could’ve had a tragic end.

“You’ve got a guy in a stolen vehicle who comes racing toward a police vehicle,” he said. “Luckily none of our officers were injured. If one of them had been in the way, they could have easily been killed.

“This guy is putting members of the public at risk at the height of rush hour.”

