Police investigating after car reported stolen in Barrie

Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Sunday just before 6:30 a.m., a man left the keys in his car while he entered a business on St. Vincent Street.

Officers say when the man returned, he found his car was missing and reported it stolen to police.

Officers are now searching for a black 2015 Toyota Corolla. Police say the car has four doors, Ontario licence plate BRVR 823, and a novelty plate on the front that says “First In, Last Out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

