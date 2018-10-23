Police investigating after car reported stolen in Barrie
Police are investigating after a car was reported stolen in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Sunday just before 6:30 a.m., a man left the keys in his car while he entered a business on St. Vincent Street.
Officers say when the man returned, he found his car was missing and reported it stolen to police.
Officers are now searching for a black 2015 Toyota Corolla. Police say the car has four doors, Ontario licence plate BRVR 823, and a novelty plate on the front that says “First In, Last Out.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
