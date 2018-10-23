Missing Teenager
October 23, 2018
Updated: October 25, 2018

UPDATE: Missing Cobourg teenager found in Peterborough

Jame Lyddon, 16, of Cobourg was last seen on Monday evening in the town.

Cobourg Police Service
UPDATE:

Cobourg Police say a teenager who went missing on Monday has been located.

On Wednesday, police say members of the Peterborough Police Service located Jamie Lyddon “in good health.”

The 16-year-old was last seen on Monday evening in Cobourg.

She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lyddon has ties to Cobourg, Port Hope, and Peterborough.

 

