Motorcyclist dead after collision with motor vehicle in Norfolk County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Norfolk County.

OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk says the investigation has revealed that around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a vehicle was turning onto St. Johns Road East from Highway 24 when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle, driven by a 54-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

In addition to the initial accident, Sanchuk says, a vehicle crashed into the road closed barricade.

A 77-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.