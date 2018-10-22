Canada
October 22, 2018 9:51 am

Halifax Water lifts water restrictions for areas served by Lake Major

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
Halifax Water has lifted the water restrictions for customers in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage.

The restrictions, which included not watering lawns or washing cars, were put in place Sept. 10 for people served by Lake Major.

At the time, the utility said prolonged dry weather had resulted in low water levels in the lake.

On Monday, the utility thanked its customers, who helped to conserve up to two million litres of water each day during the restriction period.

“To better serve customers in the greater Dartmouth area, construction is currently underway on a new dam at Lake Major,” Halifax Water said in a news release.

“The new dam, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2019 will allow Halifax Water to better manage lake levels and provide for mandated fish passage through the dam.”

