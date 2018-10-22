Bill Kelly: Will this municipal election be game-changing for Hamilton?

All elections matter, of course, because who we elect determines the direction our city, province or country will follow for the next four years.

But this municipal election has taken on a special significance, not so much because of the candidates, but because of the issues — or more specifically, one issue.

Like it or not, LRT, as we predicted from the outset, has been the dominant issue in this campaign.

Advocates on either side of the issue must be weary of hearing the same old talking points from the yes and no sides; I know I am. But this election is what taxpayers wanted from the outset, namely a referendum on LRT, and this election is the de facto referendum on this polarizing issue.

We certainly have a clear choice between the two main contenders for mayor, one solidly in favour of LRT, the other fervently opposed.

With only one vote on council, though, whoever wins the mayor’s race cannot, by himself, determine the fate of LRT. The result of the mayor’s race will send a strong message to the incoming council about taxpayers’ views on the issue, though, and you can determine what that message says.

Hamilton is at a crossroads; today, the campaign signs don’t matter, the political ads don’t matter.

All that matters is your vote to determine what kind of future you want for Hamilton.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML