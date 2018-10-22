Scott Thompson: Enjoy your vote!
Monday is municipal election day in Ontario.
Don’t forget to get out and exercise your right to vote, which so many fought and died for.
Many feel their vote does not count or won’t matter on election day.
The fact is, local elections are where the public has the most say in what affects their day-to-day lives.
This includes your school trustees, local councils and mayors, who provide the daily services in our towns and cities.
Despite this, municipal elections often draw the lowest voter turnout.
Some say these local elections don’t capture public attention like a provincial or federal campaign; municipal elections are generally a low-key, boring affair.
Although, judging by the divisiveness and the number of campaign signs popping up like dandelions this weekend, that itself may be debatable.
Enjoy your vote! Take your kids with you!
Another life lesson, and it’s free!
Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.
