One vote win: incumbent mayor loses close race in Peachland

According to unofficial election results, incumbent Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin has lost by one vote to Harry Gough.

Gough earned 804 votes; Fortin earned 803.

Terry Condon, Pam Cunningham, Patrick Van Minsel, Mike Kent, Keith Fielding and Pete Coolio have been elected as city councillors.

Officials said 2,348 ballots were cast in the election, which means voter turnout is approximately 52 per cent.