Kingston police searching for violent suspect after alleged attack

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a violent suspect who allegedly attacked a woman at a local hotel.

Police say the incident took place on Oct. 18 around 9:30 p.m., when the suspect became angry with the woman and struck her in the mouth. He continued to attack the victim, demanding money and proceeding to choke her, according to police.

When the victim tried to scream, police say the suspect made threats, took her money and phone and fled, throwing the phone out a window.

Kingston police have released the following photos of the suspect and his vehicle:

Police are asking anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him but instead notify Kingston police.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call 613-549-4660 ext. 0 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)