What ID you’ll need to vote in B.C. municipal elections

It’s General Voting Day in British Columbia when electors will choose a mayor and council members and school trustees to represent them in their communities.

Voters can cast their ballot once on election day, Oct. 20, and only in one community.

If you turn 18 on General Voting Day, you are eligible to vote in your community. Voters must be 18 and older.

You must be a B.C. resident for at least six full months prior to voting and be a resident of your town for at least 30 days prior.

A non-resident elector can vote in the General Local Election if they are the registered owner of property in their city for at least 30 days prior.

When you show up to vote, bring two pieces of identification: one must be a government issued ID and one must have your signature on it. One of those two pieces must have your address on it.

Acceptable pieces of ID include:

Driver’s License

BC Identification Card

BC Care Card

Social Insurance Card/Letter

ICBC Insurance Documents

Credit Card/ Debit Card

Utility Bill

Rent Receipt

If your B.C. driver’s license is also your Care Card, it is considered only one piece of ID.

A full list of candidates running province wide can be found here at the Elections B.C. website.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For voting locations, check out your local community website.