Kristian Vesalainen makes Manitoba Moose debut in win over San Antonio

The Manitoba Moose scored three times in the final period to knock off the San Antonio Rampage 4-1 on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

After being sent down by the Winnipeg Jets earlier in the day forward Kristian Vesalainen had one assist as the Moose continued a four-game homestand.

JC Lipon scored a pair of goals in the win including an empty netter. C.J. Suess and Jansen Harkins had the other markers for Manitoba.

“It was a good game, but in no means was it perfect,” head coach Pascal Vincent said.

“We’re running our routes faster. Instead of thinking and then moving, we’re moving a bit faster right now. I guess a week of practice helps.”

Eric Comrie finished the night with 34 saves.

“Our team played really good again,” Comrie said. “We came out strong in the first, and we really came out strong in the third period. I thought we really controlled play in the third period and that led to our success.”

Brandonite and former Wheat King Tanner Kaspick scored the only goal for San Antonio in his debut with the Rampage.

The Rampage outshot the Moose 35-30.

The Moose conclude their four game homestand on Sunday with the rematch against the Rampage. Puck drop is scheduled 2:00 PM at Bell MTS Place.