‘Violent’ man wanted by Hamilton Police on three outstanding warrants

Hamilton Police are searching for Wayne Everton George, who is wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Police say George is of no fixed address, and is considered to be a violent offender.

George is facing numerous charges, including assault causing bodily harm, mischief, uttering threats, theft, forcible confinement and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Constable Scott Yuill, (905)546-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 
