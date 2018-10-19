‘Violent’ man wanted by Hamilton Police on three outstanding warrants

Hamilton Police are searching for Wayne Everton George, who is wanted on three outstanding warrants.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted for bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington

Police say George is of no fixed address, and is considered to be a violent offender.

WATCH: Search warrants released shed light on Danforth mass shooter, victims

George is facing numerous charges, including assault causing bodily harm, mischief, uttering threats, theft, forcible confinement and failing to comply with probation.

READ MORE: Hamilton cyclist struck by vehicle, dies in hospital

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Constable Scott Yuill, (905)546-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Hamilton Police searching for Wayne Everton George. He is considered to be a violent offender. https://t.co/09ACzvgOgK #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/EhIlVPnStM — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 19, 2018