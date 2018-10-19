Police investigating after body found on walking trail near Collingwood

Police are investigating after a body was found on a walking trail in the Collingwood area.

According to the Collingwood OPP, just before 8 a.m. officers were notified that a body had been found in a ditch along a walking trail outside Collingwood.

READ MORE: Ontario government offers reward for information about deadly Springwater hit-and-run

A spokesperson from the Collingwood OPP detachment was unable to confirm where in the Collingwood area the body was found.

Police say the identity of the deceased man is not yet known to police and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the investigation is still in the early stages and more details will be released as they become available.

— More to come