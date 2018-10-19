9-year-old girl attacked for money while out for recess: OPP
The OPP in Kemptville, Ont., are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person who allegedly attempted to rob a nine-year-old girl while she was outside of her school for recess.
OPP say that on Oct. 3, the girl was out for afternoon recess at Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys Catholic School, located on Campus Drive in Kemptville.
READ MORE: Man arrested, 2nd suspect wanted in alleged Vanier home invasion, stabbing
Police say that the girl reported that she was in the schoolyard, behind a wooded area, when she was allegedly grabbed by a masked teenage boy holding a rock. The teen demanded money from the student but she didn’t have any. She was then released without injury.
READ MORE: In light of cannabis legalization, Ottawa police plan RIDE programs to remind people not to drive impaired
The OPP continue to investigate and request that anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact Const. Denys Baranovskiy, of the Kemptville OPP at 613-258-3441 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.