October 19, 2018 12:10 pm
Updated: October 19, 2018 12:31 pm

Manitoba dad sentenced to 8 years for death of toddler Kierra Starr Williams

By The Canadian Press

Kierra Elektra Star Williams, 21-months-old, died in 2014.

File / Global News
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to eight years for the death of his 21-month-old daughter whose suffering the judge said must have been obvious.

Daniel Williams, 37, was found guilty in February of manslaughter in the death of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams from the Peguis First Nation.  When she died in 2014, Kierra’s body showed signs of months of abuse.

Court heard she was malnourished, had broken bones, a dislocated shoulder and missing teeth.

Her mother was convicted of second-degree murder last year.

Justice Sadie Bond said Williams didn’t cause his daughter’s death, but knew she was being abused and didn’t step in.

