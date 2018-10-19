Voters will decide on new Lake Country firehall
A A
Lake Country voters will be deciding the fate of a community project on Saturday.
A referendum is seeking approval to borrow up to $6.6 million to fund a new firehall to replace the one in Winfield.
Mayor James Baker said it will be a bigger and more functional building.
“The other one has a bunch of add-ons. We can’t even store all of our equipment in the fire hall,” Baker said.
Baker said if passed, the average household ($650,000) would pay an extra $90 a year for 20 years.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.