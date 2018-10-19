Cape Breton man facing long list of charges after early morning police pursuit

A 32-year-old Cape Breton man is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court Friday after an early morning police pursuit in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to reports a car had struck other vehicles on Cornishtown Road.

Officers found the vehicle on St. Peter’s Road, but the driver sped off instead of stopping for police.

Police say the car didn’t stop at stop signs at intersections.

Officers eventually found the car in bush on a sidewalk on George Street. The driver had run away.

The K-9 unit was able to track the driver, who was hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

“He continued to resist police, but officers were able to arrest him, at which time they observed signs of impairment,” states a news release from police.

The man, who is from Westmount, faces charges of impaired driving, failure to provide a sample, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, driving while licence revoked, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.