B.C. municipal election 2018: Vancouver and Cultus Lake Park board results

Two municipalities in B.C. have park boards: Vancouver and Cultus Lake.

During an election, residents of Vancouver and Cultus Lake are chosen to sit on the park boards.

In Vancouver, seven commissioners at large are elected for a four-year term. The chair and the vice-chair are elected by the commissioners to serve a one-year term.

In Cultus Lake, five commissioners are elected: three from the Cultus Lake Park Board jurisdiction and two from the City of Chilliwack.

The park boards oversee the long-term planning and vision for the parks and green spaces in their respective communities and ensure parks remain accessible and sustainable.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the park boards are released to the public following the closing of the polls on election night.