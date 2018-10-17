BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
October 17, 2018 7:58 pm
Updated: October 18, 2018 10:10 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: Vancouver and Cultus Lake Park board results

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

The Harry Jerome statue in Vancouver's Stanley Park.

Keith Levit / CP
A A

Two municipalities in B.C. have park boards: Vancouver and Cultus Lake.

During an election, residents of Vancouver and Cultus Lake are chosen to sit on the park boards.

READ MORE: Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

In Vancouver, seven commissioners at large are elected for a four-year term. The chair and the vice-chair are elected by the commissioners to serve a one-year term.

In Cultus Lake, five commissioners are elected: three from the Cultus Lake Park Board jurisdiction and two from the City of Chilliwack.

The park boards oversee the long-term planning and vision for the parks and green spaces in their respective communities and ensure parks remain accessible and sustainable.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the park boards are released to the public following the closing of the polls on election night.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC municipal election
bc municipal election 2018
BC municipal election results
Cultus Lake Park
Cultus Lake Park election
Park Board Cultus Lake
Park Board election results
Park Board Vancouver
Vancouver
Vancouver Elections

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News