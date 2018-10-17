BC Municipal Election 2018

October 17, 2018 7:58 pm
Updated: October 18, 2018 8:50 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: School district results

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Voters in B.C. will elect new school board members in each of the province's 60 school districts.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
There are 60 school districts across B.C.

During municipal elections, school board members are chosen to oversee public education at schools within their respective municipalities.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 20.

This page will be updated when results from the school districts are released to the public following the closing of the polls on election night.

