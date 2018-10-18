Area police lay first cannabis related charge after legalization during RIDE check

One person was charged with driving while impaired by cannabis in the Barrie area on legalization day, police say.

On Wednesday, the Barrie police, in collaboration with the South Simcoe police and OPP highway safety division officers, conducted a RIDE check program.

Police say one driver was charged with driving while impaired by cannabis. Another driver was charged with driving with marijuana readily available to the driver.

According to police, the RIDE check also stopped one person allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol. Officers say the motorist was charged with driving with over 80 mg.

Police are reminding residents that cannabis impairs your ability to operate a motor vehicle and increases your chances of being in a collision.

According to police, if you are caught driving impaired by any drug, including cannabis, you could face serious penalties including licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, financial penalties and the possibility of a criminal record or jail time.

More information about the legalization of marijuana can be found on the Barrie police website.