Corydon road rage results in charges for Winnipeg man
Police have arrested a 22-year-old Winnipeg man suspected in a Corydon-area road rage assault Saturday night.
Police say the suspect had been driving on Corydon Avenue near Lilac Street when he became upset with the driver in front of him. The suspect stopped his vehicle, assaulted the other driver, then fled the area.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from significant upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
READ MORE: Man charged following road rage incident outside Winnipeg Sound of Music show
The suspect was arrested three days later in a traffic stop in the same area.
Devon Antony Naylor faces charges of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, and driving without a valid licence.
He was detained in custody.
WATCH: Winnipeg police describe traffic stop that turned into pursuit
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.