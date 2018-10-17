Corydon road rage results in charges for Winnipeg man

Police have arrested a 22-year-old Winnipeg man suspected in a Corydon-area road rage assault Saturday night.

Police say the suspect had been driving on Corydon Avenue near Lilac Street when he became upset with the driver in front of him. The suspect stopped his vehicle, assaulted the other driver, then fled the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from significant upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man charged following road rage incident outside Winnipeg Sound of Music show

The suspect was arrested three days later in a traffic stop in the same area.

Devon Antony Naylor faces charges of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, and driving without a valid licence.

He was detained in custody.

WATCH: Winnipeg police describe traffic stop that turned into pursuit