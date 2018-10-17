Canada
October 17, 2018

Norfolk County man charged in child pornography investigation

A child pornography investigation in Norfolk County has resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

A search warrant in December resulted in the seizures of devices, which police say contained images of child sexual abuse.

The warrant led to the arrest of on Tuesday.

Michael Lockyer has been charged with possession of child pornography and is due to appear in court next month.

