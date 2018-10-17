Norfolk County man charged in child pornography investigation

A child pornography investigation in Norfolk County has resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

READ MORE: Dance instructor charged after allegedly sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to people underage: OPP

A search warrant in December resulted in the seizures of devices, which police say contained images of child sexual abuse.

The warrant led to the arrest of on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tillsonburg man dies after head-on crash between motorcycle and SUV in Norfolk County

Michael Lockyer has been charged with possession of child pornography and is due to appear in court next month.