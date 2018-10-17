Photograph of Husky, man released after 3-year-old girl attacked by dog in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have released photographs of a Husky and its owner after a three-year-old girl was bitten in an off-leash dog park in Mississauga last month.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Parkway Belt leash-free dog park in the area of Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue.

Phoenix Pike told Global News that her daughter, Georgia Lund, was with her grandfather when the dog attack occurred.

“The dog dragged Georgia down the hill about 25 feet and my dad chased them,” Pike said.

Pike said her daughter suffered lacerations to the back of her head and several other parts of her body.

Georgia was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Pike said the owner of the Husky briefly spoke with her father but he took off after the brief interaction.

“The owner of the dog came and said something to him – I’m not sure ’cause I wasn’t there – and then as he was trying to get information, he was talking to me on the phone and the medics were on their way … Then the owner just picked up the dog and ran,” Pike said.

Anyone with information about the owner or the Husky is urged to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

–With a file from Shallima Maharaj