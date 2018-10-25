Old Radio
October 25, 2018 4:00 pm
Updated: October 25, 2018 5:56 pm

Those Old Radio Shows Halloween Special – October 26 & 27

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, October 26, 2018:

Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Frankenstein; Life of Riley – Haunted House
Hour 2: Orson Welles – War of the Worlds
Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party 431031; Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Burns
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildersleeve’s Halloween Party; Jack Benny – Jack Throws a Halloween Party

Saturday, October 27, 2018:

Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – A Corpse for Halloween; Life of Riley – Haunted House
Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriet – Halloween; Father Knows Best – Halloween Blues
Hour 3: Mercury Theater – Dracula
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party; The Aldrich Family – Halloween
Hour 5: Jack Benny – The Nightmares of Fred Allen; Fibber McGee & Molly – Masquerade Ball

