Those Old Radio Shows Halloween Special – October 26 & 27
Friday, October 26, 2018:
Hour 1: The Weird Circle – Frankenstein; Life of Riley – Haunted House
Hour 2: Orson Welles – War of the Worlds
Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party 431031; Burns & Allen – Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Burns
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildersleeve’s Halloween Party; Jack Benny – Jack Throws a Halloween Party
Saturday, October 27, 2018:
Hour 1: Inner Sanctum – A Corpse for Halloween; Life of Riley – Haunted House
Hour 2: Ozzie & Harriet – Halloween; Father Knows Best – Halloween Blues
Hour 3: Mercury Theater – Dracula
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Halloween Party; The Aldrich Family – Halloween
Hour 5: Jack Benny – The Nightmares of Fred Allen; Fibber McGee & Molly – Masquerade Ball
