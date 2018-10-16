Those Old Radio Shows for October 19 & 20

Friday, October 19, 2018:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep. 122 Double Dare; The Whistler – Fatal Appointment

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Third Finger, Left Hand

Hour 3: Lights Out – The Sea; The Bickersons – Best of-Vol 4

Hour 4: Mystery in the Air – The Black Cat; The Hard Family – Andy Loses His Sex Appeal

Saturday, October 20, 2018:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 79 Jailbird; Have Gun Will Travel – From Here to Boston

Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Dive; Abbott & Costello – Lou Hides From His Girlfriend

Hour 3: Boston Blackie – Missing Pearl Necklace; Wild Bill Hickok – Rustlers of Rattlesnake Bend

Hour 4: Family Theater – Herbert Has Ideas; 21st Precint – Two Men in Stolen Caddilac

Hour 5: Command Performance – Betty Grable & Jack Benny; Escape – Log of the Evening Star

