Charges laid against two men in Regina assault investigation

Two men are facing charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Jake Remi Gentes, 25, of Oxbow and Matthew Harry Simon Worrall, 25, of Regina are accused of assaulting a 36-year-old man and confining him in a house for 24 hours.

On Oct. 12, at around midnight, Regina police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Wascana Street for a report of an injured man.

The man came to that address asking for help, and was transported shortly to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police learned the victim has originally gone to a house in the 1300 block of Wascana Street on Oct. 11, where the altercation occurred.

Four men were taken into custody, but after further investigation, two men were found to have no involvement in the incident.

The accused made their first court appearances in provincial court on Oct.15.