Man crashes bike, threatens Winnpeg police with metal sheers

A Winnipeg man, believed to be high on meth, was arrested and charged with multiple offences Monday night after he attacked a pair of police officers.

The Winnipeg Police Service said two cops were patrolling in St. Boniface around 9 p.m. when they noticed the man digging around behind a business. When they approached him, he threw a bag to the ground and took off on a bicycle.

The cops caught up to him near Stradbrook Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way when he crashed the bike.

Police said the suspect pulled a pair of metal sheers from a pocket, then picked up a piece of rebar and threatened the officers.

They managed to disarm him, and despite being kicked, got him into the cruiser without injury.

The 26-year-old now faces nine charges, including assaulting police, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

