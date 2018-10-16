kelowna house fire
October 16, 2018 10:45 am

Kelowna house fire

Kelowna fire fighters dealt with a house fire in Kelowna’s Upper-Mission Monday night.

They got the call shortly before 8:30 p.m. of a house on fire in the 400 block of Oakaview Road.

The fire was burning inside the single family residence but crews managed to quickly put it out.

The occupants made it out of the house safely.

No word on the extent of damage or cause but officials said it is not suspicious.

