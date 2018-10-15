Top Waterloo chefs bringing soups to Mayor’s Souper Sampler
If you think soup is short for “soup-er,” you should circle Oct. 27 on your calendar and be prepared to visit Cambridge City Hall.
Many of the top local restaurants in Waterloo region will be bringing soup to the Mayor’s Souper Sampler in support of Community Support Connections — Meals on Wheels and More (CSC).
“More than a dozen local restaurants and caterers are donating soup to help local seniors and adults with disabilities live at home with independence and dignity,” said Will Pace, CSC’s executive director. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the generosity of local vendors, businesses and partners willing to support our community.”
Among those scheduled to vend are:
- Beertown Cambridge
- Blackshop Restaurant and Wine Bar
- The Bruce Craft House
- B@THEMUSEUM
- The Easy Pour Wine Bar
- EVO Kitchen
- The Hungry Olive
- Langdon Hall
- Little Mushroom Catering
- Melville Café
- Old Marina Restaurant
- Zoup! Cambridge
The chefs will compete for Best Soup Trophy as well as the People’s Choice Award, which attendees vote for using their spare change.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
