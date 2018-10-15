Top Waterloo chefs bringing soups to Mayor’s Souper Sampler

If you think soup is short for “soup-er,” you should circle Oct. 27 on your calendar and be prepared to visit Cambridge City Hall.

Many of the top local restaurants in Waterloo region will be bringing soup to the Mayor’s Souper Sampler in support of Community Support Connections — Meals on Wheels and More (CSC).

“More than a dozen local restaurants and caterers are donating soup to help local seniors and adults with disabilities live at home with independence and dignity,” said Will Pace, CSC’s executive director. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the generosity of local vendors, businesses and partners willing to support our community.”

Among those scheduled to vend are:

Beertown Cambridge

Blackshop Restaurant and Wine Bar

The Bruce Craft House

B@THEMUSEUM

The Easy Pour Wine Bar

EVO Kitchen

The Hungry Olive

Langdon Hall

Little Mushroom Catering

Melville Café

Old Marina Restaurant

Zoup! Cambridge

The chefs will compete for Best Soup Trophy as well as the People’s Choice Award, which attendees vote for using their spare change.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.