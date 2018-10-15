Mike’s Monday Outlook: warm day coming! But just one

We’re going to get a warm day! Seriously. It looks like for the first time this month temperatures will actually be warmer than normal, seasonal temperatures in the afternoon.

So far in October, the warmest daytime temperature has reached 12.3 C and that was back on Oct. 2.

This week, in typical October fashion, starts off quite cool. A cold front moving across southern Manitoba will bring some flurries and showers to the area along with some gusty winds.

The system itself is moving towards northwestern Ontario and as it sits there, there’s a chance for a few flurries Tuesday around southeastern Manitoba but no significant snow.

The most significant part of the week will be the warming trend for Western Canada… finally! It won’t happen Wednesday so much in Manitoba but Thursday looks like a good one. Some forecast models have a high of 18 C expected in Winnipeg. That seems a bit high.

Most models suggest temperatures will be closer to 10 than 20 but wherever it ends up landing, it will be one of the warmest days of the month so far.

This warm-up is due to a ridge of high pressure that will build in around the west and push cooler air over towards Ontario (it’s about time!).

As of Monday morning, the daily mean temperature in Winnipeg this October is 1.9° C. That’s 3° cooler than normal which is significant with October already half gone.