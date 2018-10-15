Trial begins for man accused of shooting 24-year-old

A three week jury trial is now underway for a Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday morning, Christopher Brass pleaded not guilty in the death of 24-year-old Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee.

Prysiazniuk-Settee was shot near Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue on Feb. 8, 2017.

The 12-person jury consists of seven women and five men.

Justice Vic Toews is presiding.