Crime
October 15, 2018 11:52 am

Trial begins for man accused of shooting 24-year-old

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee.

Facebook
A A

A three week jury trial is now underway for a Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday morning, Christopher Brass pleaded not guilty in the death of 24-year-old Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee.

READ MORE: Police release identity of 2 victims in separate homicides this week

Prysiazniuk-Settee was shot near Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue on Feb. 8, 2017.

The 12-person jury consists of seven women and five men.

Justice Vic Toews is presiding.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee
Christopher Brass
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News