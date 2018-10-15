South Okanagan Hospital emergency room shutdown

Patients requiring emergency treatment in the South Okanagan have been told to seek another emergency room.

Interior Health issued a brief news release Sunday indicating the emergency department at South Okanagan Hospital was forced to close Sunday and Monday (today) due to a lack of staff.

“Residents are advised that due to limited physician availability at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH), the emergency department (ED) will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15,” IHA said in the release.

IHA advises patients to either call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital.

It apologized for the inconvenience.

“Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services.”