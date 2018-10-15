Special weather statement issued for Barrie: Environment Canada

A special weather statement has been issued for the Barrie, Collingwood and Midland areas.

Environment Canada issued the special weather statement just after 5 a.m., on Monday.

According to the weather agency, strong wind gusts are expected to begin Monday afternoon near Georgian Bay, and may reach between 70 km/h and 80 km/h.

Officials are warning residents that strong wind can toss loose objects causing injuries and can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings.

The weather agency says the wind gusts are expected to gradually weaken by Monday evening.