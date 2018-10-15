A strike has been averted for Loblaw workers

Your Superstore and No Frills shopping won’t be impacted after all.

Loblaw Union announced a ratified five-year collective agreement with their Manitoba employees on Oct 14.

The union says it is the largest ever financial improvement to the health and welfare benefit plan.

“Our bargaining committee achieved real gains for themselves and their coworkers at Loblaw,” said Jeff Traeger, President of UFCW Local 832.

According to the agreement, it will enhance sick time for their Manitoba employees.

It also protects the number of full-time positions and improves wages.

The agreement also says the union and Loblaw will work together to build a program to hire and retain people with disabilities.