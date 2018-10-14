10th annual Walk4Friendship event raises funds to support youth with special needs

The Friendship Circle of Montreal, a local non-profit organization supporting children, teens and young adults with special needs, recently held its 10th annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser.

An estimated 1,000 people attended this year’s event, which raised more than $583,000 to fund Friendship Circle programs, coming in just shy of the organization’s goal of $600,000.

READ MORE: Program for special needs students turns into flourishing Montreal business

This is the non-profit’s biggest event of the year.

“It’s a great time for us to get together and celebrate this wonderful organization,” said Arlene Rosenberg, longtime Friendship Circle volunteer and granddaughter of the organization’s founding benefactor.

Walk4Friendship participants had the option of running or walking along one of two routes. Both the two- and five-kilometre courses began near the Montreal Clock Tower.

The event is meant to celebrate Friendship Circle’s efforts to support individuals with special needs and their families by providing social and educational services.