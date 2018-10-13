High school football: Tough day for Voodoos, Owls and Bears

It was a tough day for the Okanagan in high school football, with all three AAA varsity teams losing on Friday.

At the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, the Rutland Voodoos fell 25-12 to the W.J. Mouat Hawks of Abbotsford in what was a clash of first-place teams in the Pacific Division. Last week, Rutland lost 7-6 in Chilliwack to Sardis.

W.J. Mouat (5-1-0) now leads the nine-team pack with Rutland (4-2-0) in third place with eight points. Nanaimo (4-1-0) also has eight points but has a better winning percentage and is in second place.

Also at the Apple Bowl on Friday, the Kelowna Owls lost a nailbiter, 21-20 to Lord Tweedsmuir of Surrey. The Owls (1-3) are sixth in the eight-team Eastern Conference, while undefeated Lord Tweedsmuir (4-0-0) is first.

Lord Tweedsmuir 21 at Kelowna 20 @BCHSFB — KSS Owls Football (@KSSowlsFootball) October 13, 2018

Lastly, Mount Boucherie lost 54-0 to the Terry Fox Ravens of Port Coquitlam. The Bears (0-4-0) are tied for last in the Eastern Conference with Centennial (0-4-0) of Coquitlam, while Terry Fox (3-1-0) is in second place.

The Terry Fox Ravens have defeated Mt.Boucherie 54-0. Due to injuries the game has been called at halftime. We wish them a safe drive home and to the Bouchierie players keep your heads up, you left everything out on the field. #tfsravens @TFSRavens @BCHSFB pic.twitter.com/n8Qol6IlpG — Terry Fox Athletics (@TFSAthletics) October 13, 2018

Next week, Mount Boucherie will visit Lord Tweedsmuir while Rutland treks to Cloverdale to play Sullivan Heights (0-6-0) on Friday, while KSS visits Mission (3-1-0) on Saturday.