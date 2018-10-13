High School
October 13, 2018 7:31 pm

High school football: Tough day for Voodoos, Owls and Bears

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Rutland Voodoos, seen here in action earlier this season, lost for the second time in as many weeks on Friday.

Jeff Martin / Global News
A A

It was a tough day for the Okanagan in high school football, with all three AAA varsity teams losing on Friday.

At the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, the Rutland Voodoos fell 25-12 to the W.J. Mouat Hawks of Abbotsford in what was a clash of first-place teams in the Pacific Division. Last week, Rutland lost 7-6 in Chilliwack to Sardis.

W.J. Mouat (5-1-0) now leads the nine-team pack with Rutland (4-2-0) in third place with eight points. Nanaimo (4-1-0) also has eight points but has a better winning percentage and is in second place.

Also at the Apple Bowl on Friday, the Kelowna Owls lost a nailbiter, 21-20 to Lord Tweedsmuir of Surrey. The Owls (1-3) are sixth in the eight-team Eastern Conference, while undefeated Lord Tweedsmuir (4-0-0) is first.

Lastly, Mount Boucherie lost 54-0 to the Terry Fox Ravens of Port Coquitlam. The Bears (0-4-0) are tied for last in the Eastern Conference with Centennial (0-4-0) of Coquitlam, while Terry Fox (3-1-0) is in second place.

Next week, Mount Boucherie will visit Lord Tweedsmuir while Rutland treks to Cloverdale to play Sullivan Heights (0-6-0) on Friday, while KSS visits Mission (3-1-0) on Saturday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
central okanagan
Football
High School
High school football
Kelowna Secondary
Mount Boucherie Secondary
Rutland Secondary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News