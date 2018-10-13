Calgary CTrain
October 13, 2018 7:48 pm

Inside the garage: Calgarians learn about CTrain maintenance

By Online Journalist  Global News

About 300 curious Calgarians toured the city's CTrain garage at the Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility on Saturday.

About 300 curious Calgarians toured the CTrain garage at the Oliver Bowen Maintenance Facility on Saturday to get a behind-the-scenes look at train fleet care.

The city has CTrains dating back to 1981 with more than four million kilometres on their odometers as well as brand new trains with about 20 kilometres on them.

“We have quite a few years of train experience under our belts,” said Doug Morgan, the director of Calgary Transit.

“We’re dealing with a lot of technology and looking at the evolution of this over time,” he added.

Front-line workers engaged with passengers at the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for our staff to chat directly with customers to talk about how we maintain the trains, the big gear that we use to make sure that they’re safe out on the rails,” Morgan said.

He said that there were tons of technical questions asked, including topics of cleaning frequency, vandalism cost and gear functions.

“A whole gamut of things to learn how the trains work,” Morgan said.

