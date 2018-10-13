Male pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Brampton’s south end, police say

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Brampton late Friday evening.

Police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to Mavis Road near Ray Lawson Boulevard, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 9:10 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who police estimated to be in his late 30s, didn’t have any vital signs when crews arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The major collision bureau was called in to take over the investigation.

Police and @Peel_Paramedics attending Mavis/Clementine for a pedestrian possibly struck by a vehicle

Male possibly in his 30's suffered unknown injuries. Conscious at this time.

Please avoid area.

call received 9:06pm.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/5DRYWcHzNc — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 13, 2018

Pedestrian has been pronounced at the scene. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 13, 2018