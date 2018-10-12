Alberta RCMP
October 12, 2018 7:21 pm

Family and friends organizing search for woman missing from Lac La Biche area

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP are asking Albertans to be on the lookout for Rosanna Giacobbo and this red Ford Explorer.

Supplied: Lac La Biche RCMP
A A

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 51-year-old Rosanna Giacobbo, who was last seen on Oct. 2 in the Lac La Biche area.

On Friday, RCMP released a photo of Giacobbo and the vehicle she is believed to be driving — a red Ford Explorer with the licence plate CBH 9814.

Officers said there’s a general concern for Giacobbo’s health and safety because she needs certain medication.

Family and friends have been looking for Giacobbo since she disappeared and are organizing a search on Saturday. The ground search will start at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Hylo Hall in Lac La Biche.

People who know the woman describe her as funny and kind. They worry she could be anywhere in Alberta and other people may not realize she is missing. Family members said she had plans to go to the Westlock area but haven’t heard from her since Oct. 2.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giacobbo or the SUV she’s believed to be driving is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780.404.2500.

10-12-rosie
10-12-rosie3

RCMP are asking Albertans to be on the lookout for Rosanna Giacobbo and this red Ford Explorer.

Supplied: Lac La Biche RCMP
10-12-rosieandcar

RCMP are asking Albertans to be on the lookout for Rosanna Giacobbo and this red Ford Explorer.

Supplied: Lac La Biche RCMP

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Hylo Hall
Lac La Biche
Missing Alberta Woman
public search
red Ford Explorer
Rosanna Giacobbo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News