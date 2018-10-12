Family and friends organizing search for woman missing from Lac La Biche area

RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 51-year-old Rosanna Giacobbo, who was last seen on Oct. 2 in the Lac La Biche area.

On Friday, RCMP released a photo of Giacobbo and the vehicle she is believed to be driving — a red Ford Explorer with the licence plate CBH 9814.

Officers said there’s a general concern for Giacobbo’s health and safety because she needs certain medication.

Family and friends have been looking for Giacobbo since she disappeared and are organizing a search on Saturday. The ground search will start at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Hylo Hall in Lac La Biche.

People who know the woman describe her as funny and kind. They worry she could be anywhere in Alberta and other people may not realize she is missing. Family members said she had plans to go to the Westlock area but haven’t heard from her since Oct. 2.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Giacobbo or the SUV she’s believed to be driving is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780.404.2500.