Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Sarnia
Sarnia has its nine-member council made up of a mayor, four city councillors and four city and county council members. Mike Bradley is hoping to regain power, but incumbent city and county councillor is one of three others hoping to unseat Bradley.
Candidates
Mayor
Anne Marie Gillis
Fred Ingham
Mike Bradley (incumbent)
Kip Cuthbert
City Council
Gregory Jones
David Waters
Peter Athanasopoulos
Marie Timperley
Susan Theresa MacFarlane
Eric Dalziel
George Vanderberg
Meghan Reale
Matthew R J McDonald
John MacIntyre
Janet Chynces
Nathan Colquhoun
Matt Mitro (incumbent)
MB. Villanueva Jr.
Gail M White
Bill Dennis
Michelle Nicole Parks
Bryan Trothen
Steve Blair
Denise Robertson
Joe Hill
Dan Joseph Harding
Joseph Thomas Santoro
Melody Gibson
Fanina Kodre
Bill (Hawk) Hawkins
City and County Council
Andy Bruziewicz (incumbent)
Graham Pedregosa
Bev MacDougall (incumbent)
Cole Anderson
Margaret Bird
Norm Francoeur
Dave Boushy (incumbent)
Mike Stark
Al Duffy
Brian White (incumbent)
Ian A.J. Hope
John Parker
