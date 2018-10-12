Congo confirms 5 new Ebola deaths in latest outbreak

Congo is reporting five new confirmed Ebola deaths in its latest outbreak, while a worker with the United Nations peacekeeping mission is among several new cases under treatment.

Congo’s health ministry says the number of confirmed Ebola cases is now 170, including 95 deaths, as health workers express concern at the rising rate of new infections since the beginning of this month.

Friday’s statement says the plumber with the U.N. mission was infected while spending time at a traditional healing center where an Ebola victim was being cared for before being transferred to a specialized treatment center.

The plumber is being treated in Beni, where most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred. The community is the center of regional Ebola containment efforts.

The plumber’s colleagues are receiving Ebola vaccinations.