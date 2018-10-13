Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of London

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of London.

There will be a new face in the mayor’s office after election day. Matt Brown, the city’s mayor since the 2014 election, announced late last year that he would not seek a second term. Brown was elected mayor after taking nearly 58 per cent of the vote in the last election. Paul Cheng, who is once again running for the top job, placed second with just over 34 per cent of the vote. Also running again are Dan Lenard and Carlos Murray.

Candidates

Mayor

Vahide Bahramporian
Paul Cheng
Ali Hamadi

Ed Holder
Dan Lenart
Nina McCutcheon
David Millie
Jordan Minter
Mohamed Moussa
Carlos Murray
Sean M. O’Connell
Paul Paolatto
Tanya Park
Jonas White

Ward 1:

Melanie O’Brien
Bud Polhill (former ward councillor)
Michael Van Holst (INCUMBENT)

Ward 2:

Bill Armstrong (INCUMBENT)
Alan Jackson
Shawn Lewis

Ward 3:

Harry Prince
Mo Mohamed Salih (INCUMBENT)

Ward 4:

Connor Garrett
Jesse Helmer (INCUMBENT)
Xuemei Jiang
Tricia Lystar
Stephen Orser (former councillor)

Ward 5:

Maureen Cassidy (INCUMBENT)
Shiv Chokhani
Shane Clarke
Charles Knott
Stephanie Marentette Di Battista
Randy Warden

Ward 6:

Mike Bloxam
Phil Squire (INCUMBENT)

Ward 7:

Joe Kolenko
Josh Morgan (INCUMBENT)

Ward 8 (outgoing – Paul Hubert):

Osam Ali
Bill Downie
Matthew Greer
Nour Hamid
Morena Hernandez
Moon Inthavong
Tariq Khan
Steve Lehman
Matt Reid

Ward 9:

Ben Charlebois
Anna Hopkins (INCUMBENT)
Matt Millar
Kyle Thompson
Veronica Warner

Ward 10:

Gary Manley
Kevin May
Virginia Ridley (INCUMBENT)
Thomas Risley
Paul Van Meergergen (former councillor)

Ward 11:

Paul-Michael Anderson
Eric H Deleeuw
Menno Meijer
Rachel Powell
Stephen Turner (INCUMBENT)
Vicki Van Linden

Ward 12 (outgoing – Harold Usher):

Gord Evans
Jesse Haidar
Faisal Mahmood
Rowa Mohamed
Elizabeth Peloza
Eric Weniger

Ward 13 (outgoing – Tanya Park – running for mayor)

Ben Benedict
John Fyfe-Millar
Jonathan Hughes
Arielle Kayabaga
David Lundquist
Rod Morley (dropped out to support Kayabaga)
Gil Warren
Kevin Wilbee

Ward 14:

Steven Hillier
Annette Swalwell
Allan Tipping
Jared Zaifman (INCUMBENT)

