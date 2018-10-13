Ontario municipal election 2018: City of London
There will be a new face in the mayor’s office after election day. Matt Brown, the city’s mayor since the 2014 election, announced late last year that he would not seek a second term. Brown was elected mayor after taking nearly 58 per cent of the vote in the last election. Paul Cheng, who is once again running for the top job, placed second with just over 34 per cent of the vote. Also running again are Dan Lenard and Carlos Murray.
Candidates
Mayor
Vahide Bahramporian
Paul Cheng
Ali Hamadi
Dan Lenart
Nina McCutcheon
David Millie
Jordan Minter
Mohamed Moussa
Carlos Murray
Sean M. O’Connell
Paul Paolatto
Tanya Park
Jonas White
Ward 1:
Melanie O’Brien
Bud Polhill (former ward councillor)
Michael Van Holst (INCUMBENT)
Ward 2:
Bill Armstrong (INCUMBENT)
Alan Jackson
Shawn Lewis
Ward 3:
Harry Prince
Mo Mohamed Salih (INCUMBENT)
Ward 4:
Connor Garrett
Jesse Helmer (INCUMBENT)
Xuemei Jiang
Tricia Lystar
Stephen Orser (former councillor)
Ward 5:
Maureen Cassidy (INCUMBENT)
Shiv Chokhani
Shane Clarke
Charles Knott
Stephanie Marentette Di Battista
Randy Warden
Ward 6:
Mike Bloxam
Phil Squire (INCUMBENT)
Ward 7:
Joe Kolenko
Josh Morgan (INCUMBENT)
Ward 8 (outgoing – Paul Hubert):
Osam Ali
Bill Downie
Matthew Greer
Nour Hamid
Morena Hernandez
Moon Inthavong
Tariq Khan
Steve Lehman
Matt Reid
Ward 9:
Ben Charlebois
Anna Hopkins (INCUMBENT)
Matt Millar
Kyle Thompson
Veronica Warner
Ward 10:
Gary Manley
Kevin May
Virginia Ridley (INCUMBENT)
Thomas Risley
Paul Van Meergergen (former councillor)
Ward 11:
Paul-Michael Anderson
Eric H Deleeuw
Menno Meijer
Rachel Powell
Stephen Turner (INCUMBENT)
Vicki Van Linden
Ward 12 (outgoing – Harold Usher):
Gord Evans
Jesse Haidar
Faisal Mahmood
Rowa Mohamed
Elizabeth Peloza
Eric Weniger
Ward 13 (outgoing – Tanya Park – running for mayor)
Ben Benedict
John Fyfe-Millar
Jonathan Hughes
Arielle Kayabaga
David Lundquist
Rod Morley (dropped out to support Kayabaga)
Gil Warren
Kevin Wilbee
Ward 14:
Steven Hillier
Annette Swalwell
Allan Tipping
Jared Zaifman (INCUMBENT)
