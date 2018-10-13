Ontario municipal election 2018: City of London

There will be a new face in the mayor’s office after election day. Matt Brown, the city’s mayor since the 2014 election, announced late last year that he would not seek a second term. Brown was elected mayor after taking nearly 58 per cent of the vote in the last election. Paul Cheng, who is once again running for the top job, placed second with just over 34 per cent of the vote. Also running again are Dan Lenard and Carlos Murray.

Candidates

Mayor

Vahide Bahramporian

Paul Cheng

Ali Hamadi





Ed HolderDan LenartNina McCutcheonDavid MillieJordan MinterMohamed MoussaCarlos MurraySean M. O’ConnellPaul PaolattoTanya ParkJonas White

Ward 1:

Melanie O’Brien

Bud Polhill (former ward councillor)

Michael Van Holst (INCUMBENT)

Ward 2:

Bill Armstrong (INCUMBENT)

Alan Jackson

Shawn Lewis

Ward 3:

Harry Prince

Mo Mohamed Salih (INCUMBENT)

Ward 4:

Connor Garrett

Jesse Helmer (INCUMBENT)

Xuemei Jiang

Tricia Lystar

Stephen Orser (former councillor)

Ward 5:

Maureen Cassidy (INCUMBENT)

Shiv Chokhani

Shane Clarke

Charles Knott

Stephanie Marentette Di Battista

Randy Warden

Ward 6:

Mike Bloxam

Phil Squire (INCUMBENT)

Ward 7:

Joe Kolenko

Josh Morgan (INCUMBENT)

Ward 8 (outgoing – Paul Hubert):

Osam Ali

Bill Downie

Matthew Greer

Nour Hamid

Morena Hernandez

Moon Inthavong

Tariq Khan

Steve Lehman

Matt Reid

Ward 9:

Ben Charlebois

Anna Hopkins (INCUMBENT)

Matt Millar

Kyle Thompson

Veronica Warner

Ward 10:

Gary Manley

Kevin May

Virginia Ridley (INCUMBENT)

Thomas Risley

Paul Van Meergergen (former councillor)

Ward 11:

Paul-Michael Anderson

Eric H Deleeuw

Menno Meijer

Rachel Powell

Stephen Turner (INCUMBENT)

Vicki Van Linden

Ward 12 (outgoing – Harold Usher):

Gord Evans

Jesse Haidar

Faisal Mahmood

Rowa Mohamed

Elizabeth Peloza

Eric Weniger

Ward 13 (outgoing – Tanya Park – running for mayor)

Ben Benedict

John Fyfe-Millar

Jonathan Hughes

Arielle Kayabaga

David Lundquist

Rod Morley (dropped out to support Kayabaga)

Gil Warren

Kevin Wilbee

Ward 14:

Steven Hillier

Annette Swalwell

Allan Tipping

Jared Zaifman (INCUMBENT)