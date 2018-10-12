New Westminster man arrested in connection with trove of child pornography

Police are recommending charges against a New Westminster man and are investigating several other people in connection with the discovery of a trove of child pornography.

According to a New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) media release, police received six separate reports linked to the possession or distribution of images of child sexual abuse between mid-August and mid-September.

The NWPD said the investigation then identified three locations in the city where the images were being stored.

READ MORE: New Westminster man charged in child pornography case

Police executed nine search warrants at three different homes, where they seized a variety of electronic storage devices, including computers, cellphones, tablets and external hard drives.

“Oftentimes, offenders think that viewing these images is victimless, but the sad truth is that these are images and videos of real children being sexually abused,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“Our Major Crime Unit has devoted countless hours investigating these crimes, which we take very seriously.”

Anyone with information about the possession or storage of child pornography is asked to contact their local police.