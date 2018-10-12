RCMP searching for missing Penticton woman

Police in Penticton are asking for public assistance in helping locate missing resident Lana Marie Dahl.

RCMP say they were notified by a Penticton assisted living facility on Thursday that one of their residents was missing. Dahl, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. that day. The assisted living facility contacted police at approximately 6:41 p.m.

Police say Dahl is partially paralyzed and uses an electric wheelchair for mobility. She is verbally non-communicative due to a stroke, but can communicate by writing. She is known to frequent the Penticton Plaza Main Street area.

Dahl is described as being 5-foot-3 and 111 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lana Marie Dahl is urged to contact police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.