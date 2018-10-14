Talk to the Experts
October 14, 2018 8:00 am

Oct. 20 – Dr. Barry Lycka

By 630CHED

Dr. Barry Lycka will be on 630 CHED's Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Want the best skin of your life, the body of your dreams? This week on Talk to the Experts, Edmonton’s own Dr. Barry Lycka – one of North America’s leading authorities on cosmetic procedures, skin cancer and laser surgery – will be joined by Susan Krug, medical aesthetics specialist, to discuss the award-winning Hydrafacial.

The treatment is designed for all skin types, offering instant and noticeable results with no downtime.

Dr. Lycka will also talk about his most popular procedure: Smart Lypo.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

