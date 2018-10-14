Oct. 20 – Dr. Barry Lycka

Want the best skin of your life, the body of your dreams? This week on Talk to the Experts, Edmonton’s own Dr. Barry Lycka – one of North America’s leading authorities on cosmetic procedures, skin cancer and laser surgery – will be joined by Susan Krug, medical aesthetics specialist, to discuss the award-winning Hydrafacial.

The treatment is designed for all skin types, offering instant and noticeable results with no downtime.

Dr. Lycka will also talk about his most popular procedure: Smart Lypo.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.